Movado, Android Pay join forces for new watch collection

Movado Group consists of several popular watch makers, including well-known brands such as Tommy Hilfiger. The first collection of watches from the group, though, will be part of the Movado Connect series. These watches will consist of five different men’s styles with prices starting at USD 495. The group has yet to release any images of these upcoming watches, but it teases a design with an “edge-to-edge crystal design.”

More than that, Movado claims that these watches will include Android Pay capabilities like the LG Watch Sport, Android Wear 2.0, and custom watch faces inspired by Movado’s traditional watches. The watches are expected to release later this fall, with Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss also planning on fall launches for Android Wear collections.