Mountains Plus enters partnerships to accept Bitcoin

Although consumers are unfamiliar and uncomfortable with the idea of owning Bitcoin, as reported by nationwide survey conducted for TheStreet, 32% of respondents aged 18-24 said they would consider using an alternative form of currency like Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer (PTP) digital currency technology which operates with no central authority or banks. It was launched in 2008 and is traded within a global network of computers. Bitcoins, the digital currency, can be transferred without going through banks or clearing houses.