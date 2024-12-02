Mount Lehman CU goes live with Smart Solutions Universa

It is the supplier’s sixth user in British Columbia. The implementation was on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis, with this model now adopted by around 80% of Universa users.

The Universa system has picked up a reasonable number of small to mid-sized domestic credit unions since it was launched in 2009, plus a handful of users in the Caribbean and Central America.

MLCU is a single branch credit union with USD 55 million in assets under management serving 1600 members in the Central Fraser Valley. The supplier says a number of other Universa cut-overs are scheduled for 2019.