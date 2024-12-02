Part of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-quoted Webjet Group, Motorhome Republic is a New Zealand-based motorhome and campervan rental agency. It has pick-up locations in over 45 countries, with a strong presence in Australia, where it has now integrated Volt via payment infrastructure provider Optty.











Improving instant payments for travel merchants in Australia

PayTo is a real-time payment system created by Australia’s New Payments Platform in 2022, which enables users to initiate A2A payments to merchants, bypassing cards and surcharge payments.

Volt embedded PayTo to provide customers with a one-click checkout experience and make a difference in the Australian market. Motorhome customers now will be able to choose the option ‘PayTo -instant bank transfer’ at checkout, alongside the already existing options, such as debit card, credit card, and PayPal.

When selecting PayTo, customers enter their PayID or bank details to set up a payment agreement and initiate the payment directly from their bank account. The agreement is pre-authorised, and future payments can be completed automatically in a single click.

Webjet mentioned its commitment to offer Volt through its integration with Optty’s payment orchestration platform. The collaboration reflects all companies’ shared goal to offer speed, development, and a simple payment experience.

The solution will first be available in Australia, as Motorhome Republic plans to utilise Volt’s API to facilitate acceptance of real-time payments in the UK and Europe in the future. In the UK, Volt operates on the Fast Payments rails using a Pay by Bank checkout option, and in Europe, it utilises SEPA Instant.

Motorhome Republic is now part of Volt’s merchant portfolio and, with this partnership and integration, the travel brand can lower the payment acceptance cost and speed up its settlement times, as well as offer an upgraded experience for its users in Australia and beyond.

The initiative is a key move after the Australia Post-managed POLi, a popular instant payments system utilised by travel merchants in Australia, closed in 2023.