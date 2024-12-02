Motiv adds NFC payments ECG authentication to its smart ring

The company, which launched the Motiv ring in 2017 primarily as a fitness tracker, has announced that it will add NFC payments and electrocardiography (ECG) to its product in 2019.

ECG will be used as a form of biometric identification, meaning Motiv users will be able to enter secure websites and physical locations just by wearing it. The same technology will be used to authenticate the wearers identity prior to processing attempted NFC payments.

Motiv will include the ECG and NFC features with an updated version of the smart ring that will go on sale later this year.

The current version of the ring has some security features already. It is able to be used in the second step of 2-step verification, a common feature of personal online accounts, if the wearer performs a secret hand gesture.