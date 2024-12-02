Motion Pay, UnionPay to offer QR code payments across Canada

With the acceptance of UnionPay QR code payments, Motion Pay will support Canadian businesses to attract more Chinese consumers with their preferred payment options.

To pay with UnionPay QR code payment service, customers can add their UnionPay cards into the mobile application of UnionPay and press Pay & Receive to either scan the merchants standalone QR code signage or let the cashier scan the QR code that automatically generated from the app to complete the payment.

UnionPay serves a card base of over 7 billion globally and is one of the preferred payment method of Chinese outbound tourists. Besides cards, the company also offers mobile payment options.

Currently, users of the UnionPay app can use mobile payment services in 46 countries and regions worldwide.