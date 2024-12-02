Most m-shoppers check item information mobile rather than in-store or via employees

This trend is mostly accurate among shoppers aged 25-44, according to the ‘Enhancing the In-Store CE Retail Experience Using Mobile Devices’ report released by the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA).

Additionally, nearly two-thirds (62%) of mobile shoppers indicate they perceive the information they gather via their mobile device as more beneficial than the information available in-store via product displays or sales literature.

Mobile shoppers most often use their mobile devices for assistance when shopping for electronics (60%) than any other product type. Following electronics, mobile shoppers most frequently use their devices while shopping in physical retail stores for groceries (55%), apparel (47%), shoes (45%) and health and beauty products (39%).

While shopping specifically for electronics, mobile shoppers use their devices to compare prices (63%), read customer ratings or reviews (52%) and search the internet for more information (51%). Among those who turn to mobile devices for additional product information while shopping, 69% conduct a general internet search while 52% visit a store-specific website, 47% use a store-specific app and 46% visit a manufacturer-specific website.

Mobile shoppers indicated they are concerned about privacy, with 61% for safety and 58% for security when using their devices while shopping in-store. At the same time, they see the benefit of having a relationship with retailers as 81% of mobile shoppers indicate they would be willing to share some form of personal data with retailers in exchange for benefits in return.

Current GPS location information (48 percent) is the most common type of data mobile shoppers are willing to share, followed by user profile information (46 percent) and personal contact information (40 percent). The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) is the technology trade association representing the USD 211 billion consumer electronics industry.

More than 2,000 companies are included in the CEA membership, including legislative advocacy, market research, technical training and education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships.