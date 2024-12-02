Moss chooses GoCardless to support UK expansion

Moss automates month-end administrative tasks for SMB finance teams, freeing up their time through eliminating manual work, including the burden of making payments. By integrating GoCardless direct debit into the process, Moss will help customers to fully automate the management of their corporate cards, from paying expenses to repaying balances to accounting.











Efficient collections and streamlined spend management

Working with GoCardless will also help Moss on the back end. Unlike other corporate card providers, Moss does not charge interest on late payments. Coupled with its high credit limits -- up to GBP 2.5 million per month -- Moss needed a reliable method to collect large amounts on a regular basis. By using GoCardless, Moss will benefit from automatic collections, providing the team peace of mind and reducing the stress of chasing late payments.

The move comes as the Berlin-based company, which helps over 2,220 SMBs spend smarter through increasing visibility and control and decreasing the headaches associated with administrative tasks, continues to gain momentum in the UK, its third international market.

Executives from Moss said their mission is to automate spend management to make month end as seamless as possible for modern finance teams. That’s why they’re happy to offer GoCardless for repayments. It removes one more point of friction for their customer, and helps fulfil Moss’ ethos of using automation to help SMBs save time and money.

Also commenting on this development, officials from GoCardless stated that Moss is a dynamic European start-up and they’re happy to play a pivotal role in their expansion plans. By combining bank payments to get paid on time, every time with a relentless focus on saving businesses time and money, GoCardless and Moss can help SMBs across Europe and beyond.

