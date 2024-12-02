Morocco: Tempo Money Transfer integrates Dirham Express

Dirham Express operates in all cities in the country through financial institutions such as BMCE Bank, Al Barid Bank (La Poste) and Barid Cash. Money transfers are available in both cash-to-cash and cash-to-account modes.

Tempo Money Transfer services are now available in 29 states across Africa, with some countries housing a significant number of service locations. In Cameroon, cash-to-account services are available in over 680 locations, in Senegal, 550 and in Guinea Conakry, where clients can collect cash, sent through Tempo Money Transfer, in 80 locations.