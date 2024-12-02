Morgan Stanley: AliCloud expected to amass USD 9 bln by 2020

AliCloud operates the network of Alibaba’s online and mobile ecommerce businesses, and supports the merchants on those platforms. The company, formerly known as Aliyun, has more than 2.3 million domestic clients as of 31 March 2016, scmp.com reports.

AliCloud has 500.000 paying clients, including half of the top 35 Chinese “unicorn” internet companies. AliCloud launched in 2016 its “Max Compute” data platform, which allows users to process 100 petabytes of data – equivalent to 100 million high-definition movies – within six hours.