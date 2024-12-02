More than half of people aged 65 and over shop online, report shows

This year also marks a generational milestone, with more than half of people aged 65 and above (54%) saying they shop online. Shoppers from the 25-34 age group most commonly made 11 or more purchases in the three-month survey period. The over-65s were not such prolific online spenders, typically making three to five purchases.

Among all shoppers, 44% spent between GBP 100 and GBP 499 online over the three months. The highest-spending 15% made online purchases of more than GBP 1,000, while 9% limited their spending to less than GBP 50.

The most popular products purchased online were clothes or sports goods, followed by household goods and tickets for events.