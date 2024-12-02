More than half Europeans intend to return items before purchasing

Also, 27% will not purchase abroad if the cost of returns is high and 23% shy away from ordering abroad if the returns policy is unclear, ecommercenews.eu reports.

B2C Europe, which offers solutions for cross-border delivery, surveyed over 2.400 people in the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Germany. After analysing the data it wrote a guide to help online retailers reduce the rate of returns.

The report shows that free of charge returns are seen as a standard service by 60% of respondents, while return at a collection point nearby is seen as a standard service by 47%.

Moreover, one in three respondents think this is an added value, while almost 9% see it a waste of money. Also, almost half of respondents prefer a refund over getting store credit.