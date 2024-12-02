More internet users pay online in China

China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) also reported that approximately 527 million of the online payment users relied on smartphones to close deals in 2017.

In 2017, Chinas online population reached 772 million, with 5.6% more than the 2016.

Another interesting finding of the report is that over 65% of the online population used mobile payments for off-line consumption.

The number of online shopping users increased to 533 million in 2017, with 14.3% more than 2016, and 67.2% of the online shoppers used smartphones for consumption.

In 2017, 129 million Chinese purchased online financial products, up 30.2% from 2016.