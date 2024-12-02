More foreign stores offer iDeal as an ecommerce payment method

Usage of the popular Dutch payment method increased by 33.8% in 2017, a growth not seen since 2011. More and more foreign online stores are now offering iDeal to Dutch customers.

Earlier this year, the company behind the online payment method revealed that Dutch bank customers made over 378 million payments with iDeal for more than EUR 33 billion.

iDeal’s popularity is increasing with foreign stores. Currently, Dutch customers can pay with iDeal in over 7,000 stores in sixty foreign countries. And new statistics from Currence, the product and brand owner of iDeal, show that one out of every three iDeal payments online is concluded in a foreign online store.