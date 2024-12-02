More consumers use credit cards for purchases under USD 10, survey shows

That is up from 12% who said the same in 2018. Among people who have credit cards that come with rewards – like cash back, miles, or points – the share is 26%, up from 23% last year.

The information is based on an online survey done in July 2019 of more than 2,500 US-based adults. From 2014 through 2017, when the annual poll defined a small purchase as one under USD 5, the share of consumers preferring a credit card for those buys also rose to 17%, from 11%.

Roughly half of all survey respondents (49%) prefer cash for purchases under USD 10. Among those with rewards credit cards, the share is 43%. About a third of both groups – 35% and 31%, respectively – report using a debit card as their go-to choice for covering those small buys.