mopay, Viettel Telecom in direct carrier billing deal

The agreement is set to enable mopay’s international merchant portfolio to allow Viettel’s 58 million user base to transact with mopay. Thus, purchases of digital goods that are billed through the Viettel phone bill can now be processed.

The mopay payment process that Vietnamese users are set to experience, works as follows: when purchasing a digital or virtual item online, consumers choose mopay as their payment method. mopay then needs a verified mobile phone number to bill the requested amount. No registration or further information is needed. All user interfaces, such as PC screens, tablets and mobile phones, are supported in order to make the payment method adapt to different usage scenarios. Users can pay for music, games, virtual items or even tickets.

mopay is a global provider of payment solutions for online merchants. mopay’s core platform enables merchants of virtual, digital and physical goods to bill charges directly to consumers’ cell phone and landline accounts. mopay operates in approximately 80 countries across the globe, reaching around 4.3 billion consumers through its payments platform.

A mobile network operator in the emerging market of Vietnam, Viettel has approximately 25,000 employees, serving around 58 million clients, and holds a market share of approximately 40%.

In recent news, mopay has entered a direct carrier billing partnership with Germany-based telecommunication services provider Deutsche Telekom.