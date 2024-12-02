mopay launches m-billing solution in India

mopay has launched the HTML5-for-mobile version of its direct carrier billing platform on all large Indian carriers to give its subscribers of mobile Internet devices the same payment experience as in Europe and the US.

The company also revealed that even if the carrier network is unavailable, mopays solution will work if the device is connected to a WiFi network.

In recent news, mopay has entered a direct carrier billing partnership with Baidu Mobile Game, a mobile games distribution and promotion channel in China.