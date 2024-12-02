mopay in global carrier billing deal with Chukong Technologies

The Chinese company has decided to integrate mopay’s Android software development kit (SDK) solution in the overall billing module for game developers worldwide. The mopay interface is set to serve as Chukong’s Android default solution for a consumer that wants to pay for digital goods and services via carrier billing.

Chukong operates a mobile entertainment platform, providing solutions and services that enable developers worldwide to develop, publish and monetize content.

mopay is a global provider of payment solutions for online merchants. mopay’s core platform enables merchants of virtual, digital and physical goods to bill charges directly to consumers’ cell phone and landline accounts. mopay operates in approximately 80 countries across the globe, reaching around 4.3 billion consumers through its payments platform.

In recent news, mopay has inked an agreement with Smilegate West, the publisher of CrossFire, a free-to-play online game in 2013, to provide direct carrier billing infrastructure for the latter.