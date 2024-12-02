mopay in direct carrier billing deal with Baidu Mobile Game

Following the agreement, mopay is set to be the direct carrier billing provider for the mobile games which are distributed by the Baidu Mobile Game platform.

mopay has been selected by Baidu Mobile Game to service the app store with direct carrier billing globally. A mopay/Baidu Mobile Game software development kit (SDK) has also been jointly developed.

Baidu Mobile Game is the entertainment service platform of Chinese search engine provider Baidu.

mopay is a global provider of payment solutions for online merchants. mopay’s core platform enables merchants of virtual, digital and physical goods to bill charges directly to consumers’ cell phone and landline accounts. mopay operates in approximately 80 countries across the globe, reaching around 4.3 billion consumers through its payments platform.

In recent news, mopay and Viettel Telecom, a mobile network operator in Vietnam, have signed a strategic direct carrier billing partnership.

