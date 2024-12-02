mopay, Deutsche Telekom in strategic carrier billing agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, mopay is set to be able to connect to Telekom’s international payment hub, Service Delivery Platform (SDP).

The complementary functionalities of mopay and Deutsche Telekom provide an enhanced user experience for their respective customers. While mopay enables digital merchants to integrate the mopay platform as a carrier billing option into their checkout process, Deutsche Telekom provides the backend billing capabilities.

mopay provides direct carrier, landline and broadband billing options for online merchants in approximately 80 countries through its payments platform.

Deutsche Telekom provides fixed network, mobile communications, internet and IPTV products and services for consumers and ICT solutions for business customers and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in around 50 countries and has approximately 229,000 employees worldwide.

In recent news, PayPal and Deutsche Telekom have entered a direct carrier billing relationship, which enables Deutsche Telekom users to make purchases via their mobile phone account.