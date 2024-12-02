Moorwand unveils partnership with ClearBank

Moorwand will leverage ClearBank’s banking-as a-service offering to access a wide range of API-based services, including access to real-time payments services across BACS and CHAPS and 24x7x365 Faster Payments.

Moorwand is an international business that provides payment services to merchants and customers in the EEA. They are licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK as a regulated Electronic Money Institution to issue electronic money (e-money) and provide payment services throughout EEA. They are principal members of Mastercard, Visa and UnionPay as an Issuer of payment cards and an Acquirer of payment transactions.