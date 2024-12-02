Moorwand to issue first prepaid UnionPay cards in the UK

As part of the agreement, Moorwand will issue the UnionPay cards in the UK and across the EEA through the UPayCard branded prepaid card solution.

The first wave of pre-paid cards has been issued to an initial cohort of UPayCard account holders with plans to rollout larger volumes in the first quarter of 2019.

UPayCard is a global multi-currency service for businesses and consumers. Business and individual account users will have access to a multi-currency payment solution that enables them to make secure instant payments.