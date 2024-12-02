Moodys buys RiskFirst to expanding buy-side analytics capabilities

The acquisition enables Moody’s Analytics to extend its range of risk solutions to the institutional buy-side. RiskFirst’s PFaroe platform is a risk solution that addresses the US and UK defined benefit pension markets, supporting over 3,000 plans and more than USD 1.4 trillion in assets. RiskFirst also offers solutions for the institutional investment market, including endowments, foundations and asset managers.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. RiskFirst generated GBP 16.5 million of revenue in 2018. The transaction was funded with offshore cash on hand.

Moody’s Corporation is the parent company of Moodys Investors Service, which provides credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and securities, and Moodys Analytics, which offers leading-edge software, advisory services and research for credit and economic analysis and financial risk management.