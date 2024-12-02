Monzo to use app notifications for SCA issues

The customers who will receive these kind of notifications are those who have a contactless card transaction declined due to new Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) requirements. As such, for contactless card transactions in retail stores, the regulation requires consumers to authenticate themselves in an SCA-compliant manner, either with every fifth transaction or every time the total cumulative value of the transactions they have made since their last authentication reaches EUR 150.

With the app notifications, the issue Monzo is addressing is that consumers who are in this situation will typically receive just a simple ‘transaction declined’ notice at the point of sale, with no indication of why the problem has occurred or what they can do to resolve it. The new system is designed to provide additional information on why the transaction has been declined, as well as on what they should do to successfully complete their purchase with their Monzo card.