Monzo now supports Android Pay

The integration is available for those Monzo users with current accounts — for Android users, of course — and works for both shopping in apps as well as at the point-of-sale.

Those paying in person at the POS will simply tap the phone against a contactless terminal to pay, once they have loaded their Monzo debit card, powered by Mastercard, into the Android Pay wallet.

As ever, paying with the card will enable the bank to log a user’s transactions, update balances, and notify that user of payment. Users will soon be able to add cards to Android Pay via the Monzo app, according to a statement by the bank.