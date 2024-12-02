Monzo joins Current Account Switch Service

The Current Account Switch Service is supported by the government, free to use, and designed to eliminate all the admin and anxiety from switching.

Customers can switch some or all of your payments between banks that support the service. They can choose to switch all or some of your payments over to Monzo by doing a full or partial switch.

A full switch transfers customers` balance and all their payments to Monzo, and close their account at their other bank.

All full switches are covered by the Current Account Switch Guarantee. So if anything goes wrong when switching, customers will be refunded for any interest paid or lost and any fees charged because of the issue.

A partial switch lets customers choose which payments they want to move to Monzo, and which to keep where they are. Not all banks on the service support partial switches, so Monzo will let customers know in the app if their old bank doesn’t support their request to switch.

Before starting, custumers have to make sure they have the account number, sort code and bank card for the bank they want to switch away from. And check that personal information (like current address) is up to date at both banks:

Head to the Account tab in your app On iOS, tap on your name. On Android, tap the Settings icon Tap to “Switch to Monzo” and we’ll guide you through your switch.

If customers want to switch their payments over to Monzo but keep their old account open, they can choose to do a partial switch. This lets customers move specific standing orders and Direct Debits to Monzo, without closing their account.

Anyone with a UK current account can use the Current Account Switch Service to switch bank accounts. Just make sure that both your existing bank and your new one support it, which you can check in this list.