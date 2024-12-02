Monzo and Starlling Bank integrate with CreditLadder for rent payments

CreditLadder uses its API platform to view a user’s rent payments, which it then passes to credit bureau Experian—a factor that could benefit that user’s credit score if their rent is paid promptly, allowing further access to financial products like credit cards or an eventual mortgage loan.

For customers of Starling and Monzo, that means that when they pay their rent through these banks, CreditLadder can send such data forward, thus impacting their credit score.