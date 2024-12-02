Monmouthshire Building Society taps Unisys for digital banking services

Monmouthshire Building Society is one of the first building societies to adopt Unisys’ Elevate solution. Elevate platform will provide Monmouthshire Building Society the capability to deliver seamless digital current account services across multiple channels for its’ customers, including the digital wallet capabilities for the first time.

Elevate has an open API architecture that meets the open banking requirements of the banks and building societies, allowing Monmouthshire Building Society to potentially offer new financial products and services in the future.

As reported by IBS Intelligence, Elevate, which was launched in 2017, is designed as a digital end-to-end system and suite of applications is adaptable to fit a range of business needs such as origination of mortgages, loans, savings and current accounts across multiple touchpoints – mobile banking, internet, branch or contact centre.