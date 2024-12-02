Monitise acquires Turkeys mobile money provider Pozitron

Pozitron, a business in Turkey’s Mobile Money space, powers Mobile Money solutions for approximately 30 enterprises across banking, telecoms, retail and pharmaceuticals, including Turkish Airlines, eBay, ING,TEB, which is part of BNP Paribas, GlaxoSmithKline and Hepsiburada.com, Turkey’s equivalent to Amazon. Financial services partners in its home market include financial institution Türkiye Is Bankasi, Yapi Kredi, a private bank in Turkey and BKM, the country’s national payments switch. In the Middle East, Pozitron’s customers include financial institution ANB and QIB, an Islamic bank in Qatar.

In recent news, Finland-based financial services provider OP-Pohjola Group has signed a three-year deal with Monitise to provide multi-language mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) services for its small business and merchant customers.