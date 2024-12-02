



By rolling out MonieWorld, Moniepoint aims to serve the needs, demands, and preferences of the underserved African diaspora residing in the UK. Available through the App Store and Google Play, the MonieWorld application is set to enable UK customers to send funds to Nigeria more efficiently, in turn simplifying financial transactions.











Operating as a financial platform for Nigeria’s network of SME businesses and their consumers, Moniepoint delivers a range of services, including digital payments, bank accounts, credit, and management tools. According to its data, the company serves ten million businesses and individuals across the region, focusing on supporting financial inclusion efforts.





MonieWorld’s capabilities

Through MonieWorld, Moniepoint seeks to optimise how the Nigerian diaspora in the UK sends remittances. With the app, customers can benefit from efficient transactions, competitive exchange rates that are adjusted throughout the day, and no transaction fees. Additionally, users can pay for different services through several methods, including bank transfers, debit or credit cards, and mobile payment solutions like Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Moniepoint mentioned that MonieWorld comes as an addition to their company’s current offering and intends to meet the needs of customers while also supporting Nigeria’s economy, which is heavily dependent on remittances. At the same time, the app focuses on scaling financial access, increasing UK-Nigeria bilateral trade, and supporting the global economy.

After the initial launch, Moniepoint plans to expand MonieWorld to a financial platform developed for the African diaspora, with more solutions to be added.





