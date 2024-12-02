



Moneyview comes as the latest company to decide to launch an IPO, with the fintech including Axis Capital and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, among others, as bankers for its offering as it aims to raise over USD 400 million. According to sources cited by Mint, the lion’s share of Moneyview’s proposed issue is set to reportedly be the fresh issue component. Additionally, the company is projected to have an offer-to-sale component (OFS) that will include existing investors offloading shares of the firm.











At the time of writing, Moneyview declined to comment on Inc42’s requests on the move, while Axis Capital could not be reached for an opinion on the matter.

Moneyview’s growth has also been supported by a Series E funding round from January 2023, when the fintech raised USD 75 million. At that time, the company planned to leverage the capital to scale its core credit business, expand its team, and grow its product portfolio with services such as digital bank accounts, insurance, and wealth management solutions.



The surge in India’s IPO market

As detailed in the Q1 2025 IPO Trends Report by EY, India’s IPO market obtained a 22% share of worldwide IPO activity in the first quarter of 2025, seeing 62 IPOs that raised USD 2.8 billion. The region maintains its position as a top destination for companies aiming to go public, despite global market uncertainty.

However, compared to 2024, the overall IPO activity in India witnessed a reduction of nearly 20%, in turn underlining a cautious investor approach as the BSE SENSEX index faced a decrease of 1.1%. Additionally, commenting on the analysis, EY representatives mentioned that the IPO proceeds in the first quarter of 2025 underscore the capabilities of India’s capital markets, while the Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) space further highlights its maturity. The M&A increase, supported by domestic activity and international interest, correlates with the IPO market, demonstrating a dynamic Indian financial ecosystem. EY anticipated continued momentum in public and private markets as companies are looking to expand their footprint and capabilities.