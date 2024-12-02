Moneythor selected by ANZ in Australia

According to Moneythor, the initial deployment will focus on helping customers achieve their savings goals with personalised spending insights and actionable nudges.

The bank aims to help customers understand where their money is going and to assist them in building savings habits. The Moneythor technology – with its built-in transaction data analytics and its nudge engine – will be a core component of this initiative.

Moneythor was founded in 2013. Among its customers are Standard Chartered in Asia and Orange Bank in France.