MoneySwap enters agreement with Air Charter Service

As per the agreement, MoneySwap will allow Chinese travellers to pay for charters and for Air Charter Service to accommodate its Chinese customer base.

The deal follows MoneySwap’s sales partnership agreement with payment services provider SoEasyPay in January 2014.

ACS specialises in the chartering of private jets, helicopters, airliners and cargo aircraft. It arranges almost 7,500 charters per year with a cumulative turnover exceeding USD 400 million for clients including international companies, government entities and high net worth individuals.

MoneySwap provides payment solutions and gateways to merchants which allow both online and point of sale transactions to be settled using UnionPay cards in the UK. In addition, UnionPay has licensed MoneySwap for its MoneyExpress service which enables overseas persons to send funds directly to UnionPay cardholders in China.