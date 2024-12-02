MoneyPass teams up with Monitise for mobile card services

Monitise will be delivering a range of functionalities to MoneyPass Mobile users, including core mobile banking services such as balance checks and transfers, as well as other services such as mobile check deposit and cardholder-managed security controls.

The MoneyPass Network is operated by Elan Financial Services, a division of US Bank and a provider of ATM and debit card processing solutions for financial institutions and Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs).

Monitise is a global provider of banking, paying and buying with a mobile device. Banks, payments companies, retailers and mobile networks utilise Monitise’s technology platforms and services to connect people with their money.

In November 2014, Monitise received GBP 49.2 million investment from Telefonica, Santander and MasterCard.