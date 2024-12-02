Moneyous Tikkie mobile payments app launches in Germany

The payment solution will help customers get repaid, free of charge, whether they paid for a jointly purchased present, a restaurant bill or tickets for an event. Moreover, they can send payment requests to one or more people at the same time.

Tikkie can be used by anyone, regardless of who they bank with; it is only necessary that the person receiving the money to have the app. Once the users enter their name, mobile phone number and the IBAN number, they can start sending payment requests via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, QR-code or text (SMS).

Those making payments do not need the app. All they have to do to generate a transfer is to click on the link they receive. That will take them to their own bank account, where they can log in directly. All the information needed for the transfer – the recipient’s IBAN, the amount and any other payments details required – will already be filled in.

The app and its underlying software were jointly developed with the Germany-based FinTecSystems.