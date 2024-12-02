MoneyOnMobile expands into Indian B2B payments market

International consulting firm McKinsey and Co. estimates Indias 2015 B2B market to be about USD 15 billion in total flows. MoneyOnMobiles new product increases its addressable market beyond consumer-oriented into business-oriented transactions.

Working with participating banks and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), MoneyOnMobile has increased transaction size limits, allowing businesses to leverage 325,000 MoneyOnMobile agents to pay for goods and services.