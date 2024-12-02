MoneyNetint boosts KYC processes via new partnership with Onfido

The partnership supports MoneyNetint’s online security procedures so users can verify their banking identity wherever they are in the world. The UK e-money company provides cross-border money transfers and exchange services for corporate clients. Onfido’s selfie verification processes can also assist them navigate the complexities of global regulation.

Onfido’s end-to-end IDV service verifies customers wanting to send and receive money using a photo of their identity document (ID) and a selfie or live video. Onfido’s technology first checks their ID is genuine, then compares facial similarity to ensure a match against their ID document, it then cross-references the ID against international watchlists.