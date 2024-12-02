MoneyMatch complets its first cross-border blockchain transaction

According to a statement issued by MoneyMatch, they have been working closely together with the Ripple engineering the past few months to be fully integrated into the RippleNet xVia platform.

In this transaction, MoneyMatch claimed to have helped a retail user convert MYR to EUR at a significantly lower cost than a bank’s traditional telegraphic transfer.

The startup will continue working with multiple other regulated partners in overseas jurisdictions who are also on the Ripple blockchain such as India, Thailand, USA and other such jurisdictions.

MoneyMatch has also signed on a partnership with the Stellar blockchain and will be integrating with Stellar partners in the future, as MoneyMatch evolves into a multi-blockchain enabled cross-border fintech platform.