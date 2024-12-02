Moneyhub secures PISP authorisation from UKs FCA

The Financial Conduct Authority authorisation will enable seamless payment, in addition to visibility of all financial transactions across accounts in one place. It is advancement to the account information services provider (AISP) status.

Moneyhub has also launched API gateway, alongside providing access to payments, income, expenditure, investments, pensions and savings. API gateway will serve as one stop shop for personalised, permission-based, and financial data sources. It will also provide businesses’ own development teams access to the data streams to help offer customer centric solutions.

It will also assist companies through providing advanced data sources to better meet business model and customer requirements. Moneyhub API gateway is said to provide traditional per account model, as well as per user model.