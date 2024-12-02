MoneyGram, Visa launch new debit card deposit service

According to the press release, the P2P money transfer option allows customers in the US to send money domestically through the MoneyGram app or via the MoneyGram website to other US recipients eligible debit cards.

Pricing for the debit card deposit service starts at USD 1.99 and allows customers to transfer funds to a bank account linked to the eligible debit card at any time, including weekends and holidays.

Currently, the service is available in the US, but the companies aim to extend the service to other markets.