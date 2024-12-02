MoneyGram strengthens collaboration with GCash in the Philippines

Funds can be sent via MoneyGram online or at any one of MoneyGrams thousands of locations in 200 countries and territories around the world to reach a GCash mobile wallet in minutes. Money will be deposited into the mobile wallet in the Philippine Peso. The receiver will get an SMS notification of every incoming money transfer and will be able to use funds instantly for purchasing goods and services online or paying bills.

The launch of the new service was followed by a presentation of an OFW Family Card that allows customers to withdraw their money free twice a month at any BancNet ATM in the Philippines. The OFW Family Card will be awarded to each registered and verified GCash user who receives a minimum of PHP 500 via MoneyGram between September 15 and December 30.