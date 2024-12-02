MoneyGram rolls out Cash to ATM in Bulgaria

The service allows DSK Bank debit card holders to receive MoneyGram transfers in BGN at approximately 850 DSK Bank ATM terminals.

MoneyGram, a money transfer company, enables consumers to transfer money worldwide through a global network of 339,000 agent locations, including retailers, international post offices and financial institutions, in approximately 200 countries and territories. MoneyGram also provides bill payment services in the US and Canada.

In recent news, MoneyGram has teamed up with PicomoPay, a social and mobile payments platform integrated within Facebook, to allow its consumers in the US to send money transfers via PicomoPays Facebook application.