MoneyGram releases redesigned online platform

The new MoneyGram.com online platform is aimed at improved customer online experience. The platform enables customers to send money to approximately 200 countries and territories without needing to create an account.

In addition, new features and functionality now allow customers to check the status of online and offline transfers with a new Track a Transfer tool, complete transactions and use phones or tablets to send money globally.

The new platform is currently available for sending money that originates in the US and is designed to scale globally. The platform allows MoneyGram to update and introduce features, delivering enhanced online customer experience.

In addition to guest sending and transfer tracking, users will also benefit from security and risk management protection systems, and re-sends for frequent users, as well as instant ACH transfers as a funding option.