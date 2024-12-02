Moneygram partners with Facebook payments platform PicomoPay

The service enables US customers to send money transfer to 336,000 MoneyGram agent locations in 200 countries.

PicomoPay allows consumers to conduct person-to-person payments funded by their PicomoPay Digital Wallet, and to buy and send virtual gift cards on Facebook.

The social media service will be available to consumers in May.

In recent news, MoneyGram has entered into an agreement with Brazil-based Confidence Câmbio, a foreign currency exchanges and transactions provider.