MoneyGram, KyckGlobal to handle payments for gig economy workers

As KyckGlobal integrates with more businesses to streamline the complexities of managing and paying contract workers, both companies look forward to leveraging each others platforms.

MoneyGram is an omnichannel money transfer and payment services company that enables friends and family to send money for lifes daily needs in over 200 countries and territories. The company’s platform leverages its digital and physical network, global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs, and its compliance program that leads the industry in protecting consumers

KyckGlobal is a cloud-based fintech dedicated to helping companies with e-invoicing with multiple flavours of payments and frequency of delivery. This platform aims to boost loyalty by giving dynamic control to 1099 workers to manage their compensation, accounting and compliance.