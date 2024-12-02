MoneyGram, DBS Bank Singapore roll out remittance app

The banks customers are able to transfer money directly from their bank account via the SMS banking widget. Transfers can be picked up in cash at over 8,000 MoneyGram locations across Bangladesh. The app is supported in five languages: Tamil, Bangla, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese and English.

The two companies collaborate with the aim to help the migrant communities looking for new ways to stay financially connected with their families.

Earlier in January 2018, MoneyGram partnered with Ripple, the provider of enterprise blockchain solution for payments, to pilot XRP in their payment flows.