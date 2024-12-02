MoneyGram, Confidence Câmbio reach agreement to expand in Brazil

Following the alliance, Confidence Câmbio’s customers can now use MoneyGram services at 69 Confidence Câmbio stores across the country.

MoneyGram offers money transfer services worldwide through a global network of 336,000 agent locations, including retailers, international post offices and financial institutions, in more than 200 countries and territories. MoneyGram also offers bill payment services in the US and Canada.

In February 2014, Vodafone and MoneyGram have teamed up to enable consumers to transfer funds directly from around 200 countries to users of M-Pesa. This service is set to be launched during Q2 2014, with additional roll-out planned throughout the remainder of the year.