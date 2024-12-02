MoneyGram and Bank of South Pacific join sides for strategic partnership

Although ecommerce growth in Samoa and Tonga is registered, most citizens depend on remittances from family members from abroad, according to Michael Minassian, MoneyGrams senior regional director for Australia and Oceania.

According to the World Bank, more than USD 200 million is sent to Samoa and Tonga annually, most of which comes from Australia, New Zealand and the US. The new agreement with Bank of South Pacific was completed after the bank purchased the banking operations of Westpac Banking Corporation in several Pacific markets.