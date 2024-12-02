Moneycorp introduces cross-border payment service for online merchants

The new cross-border payment service is designed to offer merchants free online payment operations available in GBP and EUR including sending or receiving funds via a Euro-focused borderless bank account.

Online sellers across marketplaces including Amazon, Etsy, Rakuten, eBay, and Cdiscount can save around 4% on each overseas transaction by avoiding default rate offered by online marketplace providers. They also will stay ahead of foreign exchange (FX) market trends to manage fluctuations in exchange.