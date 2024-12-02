MoneyCollect upgrades its subscription management capabilities





Following this announcement, businesses and partners will be enabled to access more flexibility and control over recurring payments and transactions. MoneyCollect includes a Pricing Table and Customer Portal feature, as well as several power Reminder Features and secure functionalities.







More information on the product upgrades

The Pricing Table Feature was designed in order to simplify the presentation of subscription pricing levels, providing traders with the possibility to develop a visually appealing table through the MoneyCollect Dashboard in a secure and fast way. In addition, this will allow merchants to showcase different subscription plans to their customers.

In order to leverage the new tool, businesses need to use the MoneyCollect Dashboard in order to add products or subscription plans to the table and configure UI components, followed by copying the generated code from the Dashboard and embedding the code on their website. This will allow them to display pricing information and guide clients to a convenient checkout page for payment completion.

The Customer Portal Feature represents a comprehensive interface that was developed to enable users to manage their payment methods and subscription plans in a secure and efficient manner. Clients will be able to conveniently access and view their billing history, which provides them with transparency and control over their balance. In addition, the feature will focus on optimise customer experience and satisfaction by meeting their needs and preferences.

The Reminder Features are set to enable merchants and businesses to keep users informed on upcoming subscription renewals. This will take place by providing them with timely notifications, from which clients can make well-informed decisions and avoid unexpected expenses. This approach aims to further foster trust between traders and clients, contributing to a positive and safe business relationship.



MoneyCollect’s recent partnerships and developments

Hong Kong-based payment service provider, MoneyCollect had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In October 2023, the company announced its partnership with Chery New Energy in order to provide payment options for car owners. Throughout this collaboration, the two companies aimed to integrate MoneyCollect’s global payment solution into Chery New Energy, while also focusing on developing the foundation for simplified payment experiences for car owners. Chery was given the possibility to expand into additional markets and offer an optimised vehicle payment experience for new energy car owners as well.

The strategic deal also accelerated Chery’s objective of expanding into new markets and providing localised payment methods to drive global growth and development. As MoneyCollect delivers multiple payment functions and preferred local payment methods for car owners, the firm also focused on accelerating Chery’s process of expansion to other regions. Moreover, it also prioritised the procedure of improving Chery’s car-related information and machine solutions, as well as increasing sales for peripheral accessories.

Earlier in the same month, MoneyCollect expanded its services in the Middle East and South America in order to foster financial inclusion and simplify the overall payment processes in emerging markets. Following this announcement, MoneyCollect was set to provide clients and customers in the Middle East with a more localised and culturally tailored payment experience. The company also expanded its products in order to optimise the development of PIX payments in South America, with the aim to improve the offerings of merchants that planned to tap into the market.

According to the press release published at the time, the new payment pages were set to incorporate design elements, language options, and payment methods that met the needs, preferences, and demands of Middle Eastern customers and users.



